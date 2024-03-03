American singer Akon arrived in Jamnagar on Sunday for the pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Akon was papped outside Jamnagar airport and was swarmed by fans, as he was making his way towards his car. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He wore a white T-shirt and had a red scarf wrapped around his neck.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant later this year.

The iconic Ra.One song ‘Chammak Challo’ was recorded over a decade ago by Akon.

Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

The first day of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

The second day of the pre-wedding celebrations was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

On early Sunday morning, dressed in all their finery, a bevy of Indian film stars descended on the stage, set up at a residential township situated close to RIL’s petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city to celebrate the upcoming wedding.

Talking about the relevance of art and culture, Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani said: "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it"

She also said: “When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

