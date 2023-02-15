The Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre has created history by entering the Guinness Book of World Records on February 11, 2023, for performing three yoga poses---Vashishtasana, Ushtrasana, and Halasana Asanas. The duration of these poses was 45 seconds, 60 seconds, and 90 seconds respectively.

Over 500 people participated in the event across the world conducted as part of the Mandala Yoga Festival in Bengaluru. The event witnessed participants from various parts of the world including USA, Japan, Korea, Dubai, London, France, and Srilanka.

View Full Image Ushtrasana

All the yoga enthusiasts, including 250 police personnel from Karnataka State Police, over 100 underprivileged children, and differently-abled children, performed the three yoga asanas in this historic event under the aegis of revered Yoga and spiritual mentor Himalayan Siddha Akshar.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar expressed his happiness and pride in this remarkable achievement. He said that all the participants underwent intense training around two months before the event to attain this memorable feat.

View Full Image Halasana

“From police personnel and nursing home staff to students and working professionals, all participants understood the essence of Yoga to perfect Vashishtasana (Side Plank Pose), Ushtrasana (Camel Pose), and Halasana (Plough Pose). We are elated with the successful completion of the event," he said.

This is not the first time that the Akshar Yoga Centre has entered a Guinness World Record book for performing a yoga pose. It started the journey of creating world records last September when 285 yoga practitioners performed Dhanurasana or Bow Pose for 2 minutes.

View Full Image Vashishtasana

The Akshar Yoga guru further shared some tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle as people nowadays are leading a sedentary life with lesser physical activities, excessive eating and sitting, stress, anxiety, and depression.

1) Wake up in the morning before sunrise: Waking up early in the morning is a great habit to inculcate. This prepares your mind for the rest of the day and also helps you to stay active and energetic.

2) Eat healthy: Maintain a healthy diet and ensure that you eat three meals a day finishing the last meal as early as possible. Combine your diet with a generous serving of fruits and vegetables for holistic health. Yoga is a science of immunity. Build immunity with a good diet schedule.

3) Practice yoga: Practicing yoga on a regular basis boosts blood circulation and keeps diseases at bay. Not only yoga practice is good for the body but it is also very beneficial for your mental well-being. One should do breathing exercises for mental peace.

4) Spend time with yourself: No matter how busy your schedule is, try to take out a few minutes every day and spend time with yourself. Sit down quietly, keep the gadgets away, and talk to yourself which will enhance your mental well-being.

5) Keep smiling: Carry a smile on your face in every situation. This will help you deal with any situation with optimistic thoughts and high spiritual energy.