Akshardham Temple in Delhi to reopen from 13 October

Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in East Delhi will reopen for visitors from October 13 after months of being closed due to Covid-19.

The visitors have to follow strict COVID-19 norms like mandatory use of face mask and thermal screening before entering the premises, the management of temple said.

The entry timing for the devotees is between 5 pm to 7 pm. Only musical fountain will remain open while the exhibition hall will remain closed.

