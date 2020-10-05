Akshardham Temple in Delhi to reopen from 13 October

Akshardham Temple in Delhi to reopen from 13 October1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2020, 07:22 AM IST
Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in East Delhi will reopen for visitors from October 13 after months of being closed due to Covid-19.
The visitors have to follow strict COVID-19 norms like mandatory use of face mask and thermal screening before entering the premises, the management of temple said.
The entry timing for the devotees is between 5 pm to 7 pm. Only musical fountain will remain open while the exhibition hall will remain closed.
