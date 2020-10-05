Akshardham Temple in Delhi to reopen from 13 October

Akshardham Temple in Delhi to reopen from 13 October1 min read . 07:22 AM IST
The visitors have to follow strict COVID-19 norms like mandatory use of face mask and thermal screening before entering the premises
Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in East Delhi will reopen for visitors from October 13 after months of being closed due to Covid-19.
The visitors have to follow strict COVID-19 norms like mandatory use of face mask and thermal screening before entering the premises, the management of temple said.
The entry timing for the devotees is between 5 pm to 7 pm. Only musical fountain will remain open while the exhibition hall will remain closed.
