comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 05 2023 15:57:23
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 222.4 4.46%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.6 0.5%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 285.5 3.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 608.4 2.31%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,013.15 2.28%
Business News/ News / India/  Akshata Krishnamurthy becomes first Indian to operate Mars rover - Know more about her difficult journey
Back Back

Akshata Krishnamurthy becomes first Indian to operate Mars rover - Know more about her difficult journey

 Livemint

Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy is the first Indian citizen to operate the Mars Perseverance rover and currently works for NASA as the mission science phase lead for the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar.

The scientist had travelled to the US 13 years ago for higher studies and now works with NASA (Photos: mars.nasa.gov, Akshata Krishnamurthy (Instagram))Premium
The scientist had travelled to the US 13 years ago for higher studies and now works with NASA (Photos: mars.nasa.gov, Akshata Krishnamurthy (Instagram))

NASA operatives are currently seeking signs of ancient life and collecting rock samples on Mars via the Perseverance Rover. And one of the leading team members is Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy — the first Indian citizen to operate the rover. The scientist had travelled to the US 13 years ago for higher studies and faced numerous challenges as she carved out a space for herself.

“I came to the United States a little over 13 years ago with almost nothing but a dream to work at NASA and lead breakthrough science and robotic operations on Earth and Mars. Everyone I met told me that this was impossible as a foreign national on a visa, and that I should either have a plan B or change my field completely," she recalled in a recent Instagram post.

The ‘rocket scientist’ obtained her Masters from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign before pursing a Doctorate at MIT. She worked with MIT for some time and recalls "knocking on 100s of doors to get hired full-time at NASA".

ALSO READ: What is NISAR, ISRO-NASA's joint space mission ready for launch next year

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dr Krishnamurthy is a Principal Investigator and Mission Science Phase Lead at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She is the mission science phase lead for the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar and served as a robotics systems engineer on the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Surface Operations Sampling and Caching team.

“Today, I work on multiple cool space missions including the Perseverance rover collecting samples to bring back to Earth. No dream is ever too big or crazy. Believe in yourself, keep those blinkers on and keep working! I promise, you’ll get there if you work hard," she added.

A profile shared on the SSPI Society of Satellite Professionals International website indicates that Dr Krishnamurthy has won numerous awards and fellowships during her career. This includes the NASA Honor Group Achievement Award for ingenious use of a CubeSat to achieve key scientific investigations, the Emerging Space Leader Award and the Luigi G Napolitano Award from the International Astronautical Federation in 2017.

ALSO READ: NASA tests 'next-gen' Mars helicopter designs on two different planets | WATCH

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Dec 2023, 06:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App