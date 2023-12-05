Akshata Krishnamurthy becomes first Indian to operate Mars rover - Know more about her difficult journey
Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy is the first Indian citizen to operate the Mars Perseverance rover and currently works for NASA as the mission science phase lead for the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar.
NASA operatives are currently seeking signs of ancient life and collecting rock samples on Mars via the Perseverance Rover. And one of the leading team members is Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy — the first Indian citizen to operate the rover. The scientist had travelled to the US 13 years ago for higher studies and faced numerous challenges as she carved out a space for herself.