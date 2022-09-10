Akshay Kumar bats for six airbags in cars for road safety. Watch video

The road transport ministry estimates that having airbags, along with seat belts, would have saved the lives of at least one-third of the 39,000 people who died in road accidents in 2020 due to head-on or side collisions
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the importance of seatbelts in a car and said that it would be mandatory for all the passengers in a car to wear them. The minister expects to finalise rules for all cars to have six airbags by the end of the current fiscal year, as part of a series of steps to improve safety in a country that has the world's deadliest roads.
Meanwhile, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, took to social media to share a video featuring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar highlighting the importance of cars having six airbags.
The video which is about one-minute duration shows a man bidding farewell to his daughter after marriage in a car when Akshay Kumar who is playing the role of a policeman enters and says that he should definitely cry since he is sending his daughter in a car equipped with only two airbags. However, after the actor lists out why six airbags is a must for the safety of the car, the father sends the daughter to another car equipped with six airbags.
The road transport ministry estimates that having airbags, along with seat belts, would have saved the lives of at least one-third of the 39,000 people who died in road accidents in 2020 due to head-on or side collisions.
Two airbags - one each for the driver and front passenger - are already mandatory. The government estimates adding four more airbags would cost no more than $75.
The government is also planning to make it mandatory for car makers to install an alarm system for rear seat belts to enforce their use and will audit all national highways to make them safer, Nitin Gadkari said ."Life safety is important for all people," Gadkari said, adding that he hopes to finalise the airbags rule by the end of the year.
