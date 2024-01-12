 Akshay Kumar ditches traffic with Mumbai Metro ride, video goes viral | Watch | Mint
Akshay Kumar ditches traffic with Mumbai Metro ride, video goes viral | Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar ditched the Mumbai traffic and rode the Metro wearing a black outfit and a white mask.

Akshay Kumar along with producer Dinesh Vijan was spotted by a fan riding the Mumbai MetroPremium
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was spotted riding the Mumbai Metro, ditching the Maharashtra capital city's infamous traffic. A fellow Mumbai Metro rider took a video of the Bollywood actor seated along with producer Dinesh Vijan.

The video was posted on one of Akshay Kumar's fan accounts.

Akshay Kumar was seen sporting a black outfit coupled with a low-hanging black cap. He was also wearing a white mask, to complete his incognito mode ensemble.

Akshay Kumar's Mumbai Metro ride video emerged on social media on Thursday. The video was shared by the actor's fanpage on X.

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar was seen travelling via metro. Last year in February, he was seen interacting with passengers, although he was promoting his film Selfiee with co-star Emraan Hashmi. That time around, both the stars made their way inside a newly-opened Mumbai Metro station along with their security and entourage. Soon, both of them were joined by a flash mob and they got up from their seats to dance along with them to their song Main Khiladi.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa hitmaker was recently in the news for promoting Lakshadweep islands by urging people to explore "Indian Islands" and coastal destinations amid the ‘derogatory’ remark row between India and Maldives. 

Actor Akshay Kumar along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara had vacationed in the Maldives during the winter break, snippets of which were shared by the author of Mrs Funnybones

Several other prominent personalities, including Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Kangana Ranaut and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar made similar appeals on their X account.

Further, several Indian celebs including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda among others, have received the invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Published: 12 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST
