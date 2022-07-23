Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Selfiee’ to release on 24 February

Industry experts say the rights to remake a fresh box office success can come for Rs. 4-5 crore, bought either through a premium or by taking the original producer on board as a partner. However, it is getting tougher to acquire rights to south Indian hits because the filmmakers often want to cross over and make the Hindi version themselves, he said. For instance, Kabir Singh was made by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shahid Kapoor’s last film—a Telugu sports drama titled Jersey—was helmed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who directed the original version.