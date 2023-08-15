Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship, declares on Independence Day: 'Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani’1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Akshay Kumar granted Indian citizenship, film OMG 2 earns ₹55.17 crore at box office, controversy over portrayal of god.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been granted Indian citizenship, the actor informed on his social media handles. While sending Independence Day wishes, he captioned the post saying, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day."
In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Bholenath's messenger and is seen seen standing with dreadlocks to boot, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Lord Shiva devotee named Kanti Sharan Mudgal, Yami Gautam too plays a pivotal role in the film.
Helmed by Amit Rai, Presented by Viacom18 Studios, "OMG 2" is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. Earlier, the film was under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser.
Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But later, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was given an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate.