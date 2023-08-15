Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been granted Indian citizenship, the actor informed on his social media handles. While sending Independence Day wishes, he captioned the post saying, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day."
Kumar has always been criticized for his Canadian citizenship. Earlier this year, in an interview with AajTak, the actor said that India is everything to him and that he has already applied for a change of passport.
In the 1990s, he went through a lean phase in his career when he delivered over 15 consecutive flops and it pushed him to apply for the Canadian citizenship. His citizenship status had come under intense scrutiny after he did not vote during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The matter also became a topic of debate after he conducted a “non-political" interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the elections.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has finally seen a hit film after numerous flops shows. His recent release OMG 2 is shinning at the box office. The film has garnered a total ₹55.17 crore in India. The collections for Monday were ₹12.06 crore which were higher than the release date which was ₹10.26 crore.
As per Sacnilk report, the film is estimated to earn ₹20.00 crore net in India on its fifth day.
In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Bholenath's messenger and is seen seen standing with dreadlocks to boot, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Lord Shiva devotee named Kanti Sharan Mudgal, Yami Gautam too plays a pivotal role in the film.
Helmed by Amit Rai, Presented by Viacom18 Studios, "OMG 2" is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. Earlier, the film was under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser.
Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But later, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was given an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate.
