Akshay Kumar has a Canadian passport; then why does he pay taxes in India?3 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 02:13 PM IST
Akshay Kumar has said that, even though he is a Canadian citizen, he pays all his taxes in India.
Akshay Kumar has said that, even though he is a Canadian citizen, he pays all his taxes in India.
Listen to this article
Akshay Kumar often gets pulled by netizens over his Canadian citizenship even though he has never hidden or denied having a Canadian passport. A few years ago, when his films were not working. He applied for Canadian citizenship and got it. Akshay has also said that, even though he is a Canadian citizen, he pays all his taxes in India.