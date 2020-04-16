Akshay Kumar most generous celebrity in covid-19 relief efforts

NEW DELHI: Akshay Kumar topped the Celebrity Heartfulness Index (CHI) of 10.0 with the perfect score in a study by The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB). The index has been calculated on the basis of charity amount, stature of celebrity versus charity amount, transparency on how much and to whom donation has been made as well as cash versus kind.

Kumar made a contribution of ₹25 crores to the PM CARES Fund.

T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar bagged the second spot, contributing ₹11 crores to the PM CARES Fund, and ₹1 crore to the Maharashtra CM’s Fund.

Bollywood star Kartik Aryan and designer Sabyasachi, who donated ₹1 crore each, earned a CHI of 8.0 occupying the third spot. Aryan earned praise for not only being amongst the first celebrities to have put up a public service video but also donating a hefty amount.

South Indian star Prabhas, Vicky Kaushal and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly earned a CHI of 7.5 for their contribution. The trio occupied the fourth spot.

"Our biggest point of debate, discussion and disagreement has been about well orchestrated PR announcements by various stars which were many times non-specific on actual financial details. The panel was divided on whether celebrities are entitled to privacy on this issue but the majority view was that if celebs can go to town on even the tiniest of personal issues then why do they need to be secretive about how much they have given to charity, especially if the donations are going to a public fund. The world over, including Hollywood, meaningful contributions have all been quantified," said Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor, Indian Institute of Human Brands which specializes in the study of celebrities.

IIHB study noted that cricketer MS Dhoni who donated ₹1 lakh and ace shuttler PV Sindhu who wrote a ₹10 lakh cheque scored zero, or near zero, for donations that seem pitiful in comparison to their stature and personal fortunes. Couples like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were awarded low CHIs because their announcements said nothing on the sums given to charity.

Southern stars Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu are all high on the honours list for large donations. Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina also got good CHIs, along with comedian Kapil Sharma who is the only television personality to feature on the list.

Shah Rukh Khan did not feature on the top ranking and received CHI score of 4.0. Although he has supported multiple charities and relief funds there has been no clarity on the overall amount he has pledged.

Amitabh Bachchan received a CHI score of 2.0 given he did not announce any donation amount in an individual capacity. None of the Bachchan family members -- Jaya Bachchab, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan -- have made any public announcements on relief fund contribution. Actor Aamir Khan did not get any score as there was no announcement on his behalf as well. Although Salman Khan vowed to support 25,000 daily workers in the film industry there has been no clarity on the tangible amount he is spending.

CHI scores of young actors including Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar received 1.0 score again just for tweeting and joining the chorus.