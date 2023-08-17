Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 looks steady even on Day 6: Check Box Office collection

Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 looks steady even on Day 6: Check Box Office collection

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:49 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

'OMG 2' earns steadily even on Day 6 while advance booking for Day 7 looks promising.

Akshay Kumar in OMG 2

Over the span of six days, OMG 2 - starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi - has managed to secure a noteworthy total collection, showcasing a mix of surges and descents in its earnings.

Over the span of six days, OMG 2 - starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi - has managed to secure a noteworthy total collection, showcasing a mix of surges and descents in its earnings.

Opening weekend

"OMG 2" stormed into the box office on its first day, amassing 10.26 crore. This marked the start of what would become a compelling collection trajectory. The movie witnessed a commendable 49.12% surge on the second day, raking in 15.3 crore. This upward trend continued into the third day, with a 14.71% rise resulting in a collection of 17.55 crore on Sunday.

Opening weekend

"OMG 2" stormed into the box office on its first day, amassing 10.26 crore. This marked the start of what would become a compelling collection trajectory. The movie witnessed a commendable 49.12% surge on the second day, raking in 15.3 crore. This upward trend continued into the third day, with a 14.71% rise resulting in a collection of 17.55 crore on Sunday.

Monday test

However, as is often the case in the world of box office dynamics, "OMG 2" encountered a dip on its fourth day. There was a 31.28% decline from the previous day, leading to a collection of 12.06 crore on Monday. Yet, the movie quickly rebounded, showcasing its resilience and popularity. The fifth day saw a remarkable 41.79% increase, with earnings reaching 17.10 crore on Tuesday, coinciding with Independence Day.

Monday test

However, as is often the case in the world of box office dynamics, "OMG 2" encountered a dip on its fourth day. There was a 31.28% decline from the previous day, leading to a collection of 12.06 crore on Monday. Yet, the movie quickly rebounded, showcasing its resilience and popularity. The fifth day saw a remarkable 41.79% increase, with earnings reaching 17.10 crore on Tuesday, coinciding with Independence Day.

Day 6 early Estimates

As the initial week of screenings approached its conclusion, "OMG 2" garnered an early estimate of 7.75 crore for its sixth day, which falls on a Wednesday. This projection, though preliminary, provides a glimpse of the movie's continued box office momentum. Cumulatively, "OMG 2" has achieved a commendable feat, accumulating a total collection of 80.02 crore over the course of six days.

Day 6 early Estimates

As the initial week of screenings approached its conclusion, "OMG 2" garnered an early estimate of 7.75 crore for its sixth day, which falls on a Wednesday. This projection, though preliminary, provides a glimpse of the movie's continued box office momentum. Cumulatively, "OMG 2" has achieved a commendable feat, accumulating a total collection of 80.02 crore over the course of six days.

Day 7 advance booking

More than 50,000 tickets have already been sold for Day 7, as per advance booking estimates. The expected collection stands at 1.38 crore for the seventh day.

Day 7 advance booking

More than 50,000 tickets have already been sold for Day 7, as per advance booking estimates. The expected collection stands at 1.38 crore for the seventh day.

Many appreciate the movie’s encouraging numbers despite having a mature theme. It could have done even better if it didn’t clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Receiving an A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification has also played a part as it restricted family audiences from visiting the theatres to watch the movie.

Many appreciate the movie's encouraging numbers despite having a mature theme. It could have done even better if it didn't clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Receiving an A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification has also played a part as it restricted family audiences from visiting the theatres to watch the movie.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 07:49 AM IST
