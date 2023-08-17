Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 looks steady even on Day 6: Check Box Office collection1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:49 AM IST
'OMG 2' earns steadily even on Day 6 while advance booking for Day 7 looks promising.
Over the span of six days, OMG 2 - starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi - has managed to secure a noteworthy total collection, showcasing a mix of surges and descents in its earnings.
"OMG 2" stormed into the box office on its first day, amassing ₹10.26 crore. This marked the start of what would become a compelling collection trajectory. The movie witnessed a commendable 49.12% surge on the second day, raking in ₹15.3 crore. This upward trend continued into the third day, with a 14.71% rise resulting in a collection of ₹17.55 crore on Sunday.
However, as is often the case in the world of box office dynamics, "OMG 2" encountered a dip on its fourth day. There was a 31.28% decline from the previous day, leading to a collection of ₹12.06 crore on Monday. Yet, the movie quickly rebounded, showcasing its resilience and popularity. The fifth day saw a remarkable 41.79% increase, with earnings reaching ₹17.10 crore on Tuesday, coinciding with Independence Day.
As the initial week of screenings approached its conclusion, "OMG 2" garnered an early estimate of ₹7.75 crore for its sixth day, which falls on a Wednesday. This projection, though preliminary, provides a glimpse of the movie's continued box office momentum. Cumulatively, "OMG 2" has achieved a commendable feat, accumulating a total collection of ₹80.02 crore over the course of six days.
More than 50,000 tickets have already been sold for Day 7, as per advance booking estimates. The expected collection stands at ₹1.38 crore for the seventh day.
Many appreciate the movie’s encouraging numbers despite having a mature theme. It could have done even better if it didn’t clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Receiving an A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification has also played a part as it restricted family audiences from visiting the theatres to watch the movie.
Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk
