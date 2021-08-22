OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom collects around 9 crore in three days

Akshay Kumar’s spy thriller Bellbottom did not release in Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. While Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2021, 01:06 PM IST Lata Jha( with inputs from mint_print )

  • Healthy occupancies in metros of Delhi NCR and Bengaluru show that the film is performing better in urban areas
  • The best collections for the film on opening day had come from NCR, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.

New Delhi: Bollywood’s first weekend after the second wave of covid-19 has minted some mixed results. Akshay Kumar’s spy thriller Bellbottom is looking at collections of around 8.75 crore at the end of the three days with some good news expected with night shows being permitted in Delhi Monday onwards, according to trade website Box Office India. 

The film did not release in Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. While Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala would not make much of a difference, the big blow comes from Maharashtra whose cinemas remaining shut has led to Kumar’s film losing close to 35% of its business.

Healthy occupancies in metros of Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) and Bengaluru show that the film is performing better in urban areas than small towns in states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The best collections for the film on opening day had come from NCR, Kolkata, and Chandigarh. East Punjab had managed net collections of around 46 lakh while West Bengal was at 28 lakh. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh together brought in 75 lakh and while the territory could have crossed the 1 crore mark, cities in Uttar Pradesh, besides Noida and Ghaziabad, didn’t see great numbers and limited night shows in Delhi city also played spoilsport.

Meanwhile, Punjabi film Puaada finished its eight-day first week with collections close to 4 crore. The four main cities of Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Jalandhar are bringing in outstanding collections, according to Box Office India despite some cinemas remaining shut. 

The first week numbers are far higher than anything released post the pandemic and even higher than any film released in 2020 in some of the multiplexes in these cities. In fact, last Thursday, Puaada was generating more footfalls than Bellbottom in some cities of Punjab even though it was the film’s eighth day in theatres.

In some more good news for the film business, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed theatres to resume operations starting Monday and a bunch of Tamil films are already weighing release in the coming weeks, according to trade experts.

