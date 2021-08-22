Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom collects around 9 crore in three days

Healthy occupancies in metros of Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) and Bengaluru show that the film is performing better in urban areas than small towns in states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The best collections for the film on opening day had come from NCR, Kolkata, and Chandigarh. East Punjab had managed net collections of around ₹46 lakh while West Bengal was at ₹28 lakh. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh together brought in ₹75 lakh and while the territory could have crossed the ₹1 crore mark, cities in Uttar Pradesh, besides Noida and Ghaziabad, didn’t see great numbers and limited night shows in Delhi city also played spoilsport.