Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' sees sharp decline on first Monday; mints ₹5 cr1 min read . 03:36 PM IST
- Samrat Prithviraj registered a sharp drop at the box office on its first Monday
Akshay Kumar-starrer "Samrat Prithviraj" has earned ₹5 crore at the box office on its first Monday. The period drama's collections dropped 55% as compared to Sunday.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the film on Tuesday, noting that the film performed below expectations on its fourth day.
He wrote, "#SamratPrithviraj has a sharp decline on Day 4 [Mon]... Should've scored in double digits or thereabouts to make up for unsatisfactory biz on Day 1 and 2... Biz at national chains remains dull... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr. Total: ₹ 44.40 cr. #India biz."
Directed by noted writer-filmmaker Chandraparaksh Dwivedi, the film marks the acting debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar.
"Samrat Prithviraj" also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. A Yash Raj Films production, the movie has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The film has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand.
In Yash Raj Films' first historical movie, which was released in theatres in the country on June 3, Akshay essays the role of the 12th-century legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad Ghori. Manushi portrays the role of Princess Sanyogita.
