Sooryavanshi, '83 confirm Diwali, Christmas theatrical releases

The two Reliance productions, along with Salman Khan-starrer Radhe and Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 have remained firm on going to theatres first even as a number of big-ticket and mid-size films opted for OTT releases. Trade experts have continually emphasized that the huge budgets of these films will be hard to recover by way of a digital release. In an earlier interview with Mint, Siddharth Jain, director, INOX Group, had said big-ticket releases will hopefully hit screens by the third quarter of this financial year, and that the small films going to digital platforms were aberrations.