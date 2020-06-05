Akshay Kumar stars in short film on getting on with life post corona

NEW DELHI: As businesses resume work with limited capacities across the country post the two-and-a-half-month covid-19 induced lockdown, actor Akshay Kumar has brought out a new short film on the importance of getting on with life as the battle with the virus persists.

The one-and-a-half-minute long film, a government initiative, sees Kumar play a small-time worker returning to work, telling people it is important to follow the oft-reiterated safety measures such as wearing masks and keeping social distance but that the fear of spread of the virus cannot stop our lives. The film ends with Kumar sending out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar’ call or the need for a self-reliant India.

“As India fights corona, a short film from me to you about getting back to work but only when your city or state officials advise you to do so. And don’t forget to do it safely. Chalo India, badal kar apna vyavahar, karein corona par vaar (Come India, let’s change our attitude to fight corona)," the actor tweeted.

In the film that also stars actor Atul Srivastava as a hesitant elderly man dissuading Kumar from venturing out, the latter emphasizes that not only have several people recovered from the virus across the country but that the government has ensured enough medical facilities for treatment and care.

The film commissioned by Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, that could well signal the resumption of production activities in India has been helmed by Kumar’s Padman director and adman R Balki. It was shot with a small crew in the suburbs of Mumbai with videos of technicians and artistes arriving in protective gear and undergoing temperature checks circulating on social media.

Kumar, who is also ambassador for the Swachh Bharat mission in Uttar Pradesh, has dabbled with other initiatives during the lockdown. He hosted a three-day fundraising concert called Sangeet Setu organised in April to support the PM CARES fund. He also collaborated with music label Jjust Music to bring out a music video titled Muskurayega India shot individually by actors at home to talk about hope for better times. It featured names like Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Pandey, besides Kumar.

