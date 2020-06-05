Akshay Kumar stars in short film on getting on with life post corona

Kumar, who is also ambassador for the Swachh Bharat mission in Uttar Pradesh, has dabbled with other initiatives during the lockdown. He hosted a three-day fundraising concert called Sangeet Setu organised in April to support the PM CARES fund. He also collaborated with music label Jjust Music to bring out a music video titled Muskurayega India shot individually by actors at home to talk about hope for better times. It featured names like Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Pandey, besides Kumar.