Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there."

Akshay was supposed to walk the red carpet on the opening day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival as part of the Indian contingent along with music maestro A R Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor Pooja Hegde.

This is the second time in over a year that Akshay Kumar has been diagnosed with the virus. In April 2021, he shared that he tested positive for the virus. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon," he wrote.

