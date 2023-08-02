Akshay Kumar won’t play Shiva: OMG 2 heavily censored before release; 13 minutes of movie edited out2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 01:22 PM IST
After the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave a green signal to Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2', the actor expressed his gratitude to the members of the board for trusting them.
In a significant shift, Akshay Kumar's role in OMG 2 was changed from portraying Shiva to embodying the Messenger of God. This alteration brought along a new dialogue, enriching the narrative with spiritual depth. OMG 2, which was initially rooted in Ujjain, underwent a fascinating transformation as its setting was moved to an entirely fictional location, Bollywood Hungama reported.
