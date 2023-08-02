comScore
Akshay Kumar won't play Shiva: OMG 2 heavily censored before release; 13 minutes of movie edited out
In a significant shift, Akshay Kumar's role in OMG 2 was changed from portraying Shiva to embodying the Messenger of God. This alteration brought along a new dialogue, enriching the narrative with spiritual depth. OMG 2, which was initially rooted in Ujjain, underwent a fascinating transformation as its setting was moved to an entirely fictional location, Bollywood Hungama reported.

OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Krishna. In the new part, he was supposed to be seen essaying the role of Shiva. The movie also features notable actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Among other changes, a poster featuring the 'Mood X' condom from a billboard was removed, and the word 'rat' was taken off the label of a bottle containing rat poison. Moreover, in an essential dialogue, references to revered religious elements such as Shivling, Shri Bhagavad Gita, Upanishad, Atharvaved, Draupadi, Pandav, Krishna, Gopiyan and Raas Leela were removed, the publication added.

The film underwent crucial censoring measures, as 13 minutes were deemed necessary for removal. Notably, visuals displaying frontal nudity were gracefully replaced with appropriate depictions of Naga Sadhus, ensuring compliance with the guidelines.

More cuts

Another noteworthy change was the modification at the beginning of the film, carried out in accordance with the directives of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This modified segment will now be accompanied by a voiceover, further enhancing the storytelling experience.

An audio cut was done in a dialogue of an announcement being made at a temple referring to women that said, “women cannot see". The name of the school was changed to 'Savoday' while the references to alcohol were axed. A dialogue pertaining to the High Court was removed as it was deemed “vulgar and defamatory", reported the publication. The visuals were also removed in this dialogue.

A scene depicting Akshay Kumar's character meditating and bathing has been replaced. Scenes of his character being portrayed as drunk were also appropriately modified to align with the prescribed guidelines, as per the publication.

And, more cuts…

In accordance with the strict guidelines set by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the explicit visuals of the boy engaged in a sexual act in the viral video were significantly toned down, the publication added.

In compliance with the CBFC's guidelines, the filmmakers were requested to provide authentic documentary evidence to support the facts and statistics mentioned in the film pertaining to sexual acts.

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 01:22 PM IST
