Akshay Kumar’s sister buys two luxury flats for ₹72 crore in Juhu area of Mumbai

Akshay Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, has purchased two luxury flats in Mumbai's Juhu area for 72 crore. The flats, totaling 5240 sq ft, include 10 car parkings and are part of the Prime Beach CHSL project.

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 09:45 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's sister buys two luxury flats for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 crore in Juhu area of Mumbai | Representational image
Akshay Kumar’s sister buys two luxury flats for ₹72 crore in Juhu area of Mumbai | Representational image(Photo: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, who is the wife of real estate developer Surendra Hiranandani, has bought two luxury flats for 72 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu area, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The consideration for the first flat located on the fifth floor is 45 crore and the second flat located on the sixth floor is 27 crore, the documents showed.

Also Read | Ratan Tata at Mumbai hospital: Tata Sons ex-chairman says ‘my age…’

The flats are located in the project Prime Beach CHSL, Gandhigram Road ,Vile Parle West, Juhu.

The flats come with 10 car parkings, the documents showed.

Costliest property deal in Mumbai?

The total built up area works out to be 5240 sq ft and the per sq ft rate is around 1.37 lakh per sq ft, the documents showed.

According to Zapkey, Akshay Kumar also owns a sea-facing duplex in the same building.

An email has been sent to Alka Bhatia Hiranandani. 

Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia is married to business baron Surendra Hiranandani of Hiranandani Constructions.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro 3 opens today: Complete guide to train schedule, ticket fares
Also Read | PM Modi flags off Mumbai’s first underground metro: BKC to Aarey section opens

This story was first published on Hindustan Times.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 09:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAkshay Kumar’s sister buys two luxury flats for ₹72 crore in Juhu area of Mumbai

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,047.80
    03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    598.35 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,557.00
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1061.15 (7.86%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,536.90
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    50.6 (3.4%)

    Coforge share price

    7,323.60
    03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    115.45 (1.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.