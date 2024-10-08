Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Akshay Kumar's sister buys two luxury flats for 72 crore in Juhu area of Mumbai

Akshay Kumar's sister buys two luxury flats for ₹72 crore in Juhu area of Mumbai

Livemint

Akshay Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, has purchased two luxury flats in Mumbai's Juhu area for 72 crore. The flats, totaling 5240 sq ft, include 10 car parkings and are part of the Prime Beach CHSL project.

Akshay Kumar's sister buys two luxury flats for 72 crore in Juhu area of Mumbai | Representational image

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, who is the wife of real estate developer Surendra Hiranandani, has bought two luxury flats for 72 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu area, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The consideration for the first flat located on the fifth floor is 45 crore and the second flat located on the sixth floor is 27 crore, the documents showed.

The flats are located in the project Prime Beach CHSL, Gandhigram Road ,Vile Parle West, Juhu.

The flats come with 10 car parkings, the documents showed.

Costliest property deal in Mumbai?

The total built up area works out to be 5240 sq ft and the per sq ft rate is around 1.37 lakh per sq ft, the documents showed.

According to Zapkey, Akshay Kumar also owns a sea-facing duplex in the same building.

An email has been sent to Alka Bhatia Hiranandani.

Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia is married to business baron Surendra Hiranandani of Hiranandani Constructions.

This story was first published on Hindustan Times.

