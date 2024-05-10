Emphasising the spirit of charity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended wishes to all families across the country on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended the wishes of Akshay Tritiya. While emphasising the spirit of charity, PM Modi said that the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya inspires people to bring new energy and enthusiasm.

Along with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders also extended their wishes for the festival.

"Warm wishes to all the families of the country on Akshaya Tritiya. I hope that this auspicious occasion that inspires charity brings new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of all of you," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X.

After sending wishes to the nation of Akshay Tritiya, PM Modi sent best wishes of Parshuram Jayanti which is celebrated on the same day.

To send wishes of the festival Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, “Heartiest greetings on the sacred festival of Akshaya Tritiya! I pray to Goddess Lakshmi for eternal energy, happiness and progressive progress in your lives."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes of the day and said that everyone's life be filled with “happiness, peace, prosperity and good health." The UP CM also performed Rudrabhishek at Goarkhnath temple in UP's Gorakhpur on the auspicious occasion.

"Best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious festival of good fortune and prosperity, Akshaya Tritiya! I pray to Tribhuvan Swami Lord Shri Vishnu Ji and Mother Lakshmi Ji that everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity and good health," Yogi Adityanath wrote in a post on X.

Kedarnath Dham reopened on Akshay Tritiya The festival also marked the reopening of sacred temple Kedarnath Dham. The temple is one of the country's oldest and most sacred pilgrimage sites. The temple is opened after performing rituals and ceremonial chanting of hymns after a gap of six months, including the peak winter phase.

Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' rang out from among the crowd of devotees, who gathered for the ceremony, as the portals were thrown open to the chanting of shlokas (hymns).

About Akshay Tritiya The day is also known as Akti or Akha Teej. Akshay Tritiya is an auspicous festival of Hindus celebrated annually on the third lunar day of the month of Vaishakha. The festival is generally celebrated in April or May according to the Gregorian calendar.

