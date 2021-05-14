Akshaya Tritiya 2021 celebrations are underway amid fear of deadly Covid-19 pandemic for consecutive second year. To ensure Covid-19 protocols, people are expected to move towards the digital gold options like gold funds, e-gold and gold ETF that may impact the retail physical gold sale. However, some retail jewelry brands are expecting better moolah in Akshaya Tritiya 2021 compared to the last year.

Speaking on the second wave of Covid-19 impact on Akshaya Tritiya 2021 gold sales Rohan Sharma, CEO & MD at RK Jewellers — South Ex chapter said, "Looking at the current scenario of Covid-19 in the country, we are not expecting a high amount of business this year during Akshaya Tritiya. The government has also put restrictions on weddings, which will further make it difficult to get customers as people mostly bought for weddings. Due to the frightening situation in the capital, we as a brand also did not concentrate on selling but rather expected everyone to stay home and stay safe."

Comparing Covid-hit Akshaya Tritiya sale with last year Akshaya Tritiya sale; Pawan Gupta, Director at P.P. Jewellers said, "We expect a growth of 20% YOY as compared to last year as last year also Akshaya Tritiya was during the lockdown. To curtail the negativity, people are willing to buy something on this auspicious day. Also, people are happy with our scheme of- Buying on call, to which selection/delivery can be taken once lockdown is lifted. Also, the price of gold being stable this year as compared to last year, people are willing to invest more rather than waiting for the price to come down."

Pawan Gupta of P. P. Jewellers went on to add, "As compared to last year, we are more prepared to deal with the ongoing enquiries."

