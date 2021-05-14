Akshay Tritiya: Will Covid-19 second wave dent gold sales this year?

Comparing Covid-hit Akshaya Tritiya sale with last year Akshaya Tritiya sale; Pawan Gupta, Director at P.P. Jewellers said, "We expect a growth of 20% YOY as compared to last year as last year also Akshaya Tritiya was during the lockdown. To curtail the negativity, people are willing to buy something on this auspicious day. Also, people are happy with our scheme of- Buying on call, to which selection/delivery can be taken once lockdown is lifted. Also, the price of gold being stable this year as compared to last year, people are willing to invest more rather than waiting for the price to come down."