News
Akshaya Patra to take its midday meal scheme to Indonesia, Kenya
Summary
- Midday meal scheme and other humanitarian initiatives may become part of India' plan to use its soft power to deepen ties and trade.
The Akshaya Patra Foundation plans to take its acclaimed midday meal scheme to Indonesia and Kenya, said two people aware of the development, as India seeks to use its soft power to deepen ties and trade.
