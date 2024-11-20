Akshaya Patra to take its midday meal scheme to Indonesia, Kenya

The Akshaya Patra Foundation plans to take its acclaimed midday meal scheme to Indonesia and Kenya, said two people aware of the development, as India seeks to use its soft power to deepen ties and trade.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, is launching a free meal programme for schoolchildren. The plan is inspired by India’s flagship social welfare scheme aimed at reducing school dropout rates by providing nutritious food.

That comes as the Indian government, according to a top government official, is considering inviting Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest for the Republic Day.

“The non-profit organization is also planning to start the marquee scheme in Kenya, which has been grappling with food security concerns," said the first of the two people quoted above. The formalization process for the initiative is currently in its final stages, paving the way for implementation," the first person said.

Queries emailed to the spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office and Akshaya Patra Foundation remained unanswered till press time.

Serving two million children

Akshaya Patra, one of the world’s largest non-profit school meal providers, serves over two million children daily in 23,110 government schools and Anganwadi centres across 75 locations in 16 states and two union territories of India.

With a robust infrastructure, it operates 72 kitchens in 16 states, ensuring efficient, large-scale food preparation and distribution to promote nutrition and education among underprivileged children.

“The Akshaya Patra model is known for its efficient and trusted food distribution system. The government plans to support both nations in meeting sustainable development goals and ensuring that every child in Indonesia and Kenya gets nutritious food," the second person said.

Launched on 15 August 1995, the National Programme of Nutritional Support to Primary Education was later mandated by the Supreme Court in 2001 to provide cooked meals in government schools. The scheme was rebranded as PM POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) Initiative in 2021.

Poshan scheme

The Union Budget 2024 allocated ₹12,467 crore for the Poshan Abhiyaan (midday meal scheme) compared with ₹11,600 crore in the previous year. However, this allocation still falls short of the ₹12,681 crore spent in 2022-23.

“The Mid-Day Meal Scheme and other humanitarian initiatives may form part of India’s broader diplomatic and economic strategy under the ‘China Plus’ policy. This approach may be aimed at strengthening ties with countries in South Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia to position India as a responsible partner and counter China’s growing influence," said Arun Kumar, a retired professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University. “However, it is difficult to predict the exact outcome of such initiatives on foreign policy."

The Midday Meal Scheme was designed to provide nutritious meals to children, especially in government and government-aided schools, focusing on supporting those from underprivileged backgrounds.

The meals usually include staple foods such as rice or wheat bread, served with dal (lentils) for protein and a variety of vegetables for added vitamins and minerals. Some states provide fruits, eggs, or milk.