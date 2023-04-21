Hello User
Home / News / India /  Akshaya Trithiya: Date, Shubh muhurat, auspicious time to buy gold

Akshaya Trithiya: Date, Shubh muhurat, auspicious time to buy gold

1 min read . 05:47 AM IST Livemint
Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the year in the Hindu Calendar.

Over the past few days, you might have come across many advertisements making indirect reminders that buying gold on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya also known as Akti or Akha Teej will make you rich.

Over the past few days, you might have come across many advertisements making indirect reminders that buying gold on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya also known as Akti or Akha Teej will make you rich, a Hindu and Jain festival. 

In Jainism, Akshaya Tritiya commemorates the first Tirthankara, (Rishabhanatha) who ended his one-year asceticism by consuming sugarcane juice. 

History suggests that the kings and rulers used to offer prayers, perform sacrifices and distribute their wealth in charity on this auspicious day, without expecting any returns.

Akshaya Tritiya Date

This year, people are perplexed about whether Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 22 or 23. However, Dr. Panchang clarified that the festival will begin at 7:49 am on April 22 and ends at 7:47 am on April 23. 

Akshaya Tritiya City-Wise Puja Time

- Delhi - 7:49 am to 12:20 pm

- Gurgaon - 7:49 am to 12:21 pm

- Noida - 7:49 am to 12:19 pm

- Mumbai - 7:49 am to 12:37 pm

- Pune - 7:49 am to 12:33 pm

- Bengaluru - 7:49 am to 12:18 pm

- Chandigarh - 7:49 am to 12:22 pm

- Jaipur - 7:49 am to 12:26 pm

- Ahmedabad - 7:49 am to 12:38 pm

- Hyderabad - 7:49 am to 12:15 pm

Akshaya Tritiya Shubh Muhurat

The shubh muhurat or Akshaya Tritiya begins at 7:49 am and ends at 12:20 pm. In addition, the Chogadiya muhurat will start at 7:49 am and end at 9:04 am on April 22. On April 23, it begins at 7:26 am and ends at 7:47 am

Auspicious time to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya

On April 22, the auspicious time to buy gold begins at 7.49 am, and will end at 5.48 am on April 23. One can buy gold between 7:49 am and 5:48 am on April 23. 

