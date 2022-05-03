Akshaya Tritiya is considered as one of the most auspicious occasions of the year. This year Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 3. According to religious beliefs, buying gold or silver on this day brings prosperity and good luck. That’s why the jewelers see a huge rush on this day.

Digital gold

Digital gold refers to procuring gold in electronic form such as gold ETFs, gold saving funds, etc. With digital gold, you can start investing as low as Rupee 1, buy and sell according to market dictates, while the trading company or jewellery brand handles the storage. In India, three main companies offer digital gold - MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd., Augmont Gold Ltd., and Digital Gold India Pvt. Ltd with its SafeGold brand.

Airtel Payments Bank offers DigiGold in partnership with SafeGold. With DigiGold, Airtel Payments Bank customers can invest in 24K gold within two minutes through the Airtel Thanks app.

Steps to buy DigiGold on Airtel Thanks App

Step 1: Open the Airtel Thanks App

Step 2: Tap on the banking section

Step 3: Tap on the DigiGold icon

Step 4: Tap on “Buy Gold" icon

Step 5: Select to buy DigiGold in grams

Step 6: Or enter the amount of your choice

Step 7: Enter your MPIN to complete the transaction

Step 8: Avail transaction receipt with details