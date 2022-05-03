Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know where to buy digital gold

Digital gold refers to procuring gold in electronic form such as gold ETFs, gold saving funds, etc. With digital gold, you can start investing as low as Rupee 1, buy and sell according to market dictates, while the trading company or jewellery brand handles the storage. In India, three main companies offer digital gold - MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd., Augmont Gold Ltd., and Digital Gold India Pvt. Ltd with its SafeGold brand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}