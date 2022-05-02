Akshaya Tritiya 2022: SafeGold launches a limited edition coin

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: SafeGold launches a limited edition coin1 min read . 12:23 PM IST
Akshaya Tritiya 2022: The coin has been released in a 10 gm weight, and can be purchased on SafeGold’s own website along with select partner platforms
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Akshaya Tritiya 2022: The coin has been released in a 10 gm weight, and can be purchased on SafeGold’s own website along with select partner platforms
SafeGold has launched a premium and limited collection of gold coins commemorating India’s national animal - Tiger. The company will release 1000 of these Tiger engraved gold coins to offer Indians a variety and a premium choice of buying and gifting this Akshaya Tritiya. The coin has been released in a 10 gm weight, and can be purchased on SafeGold’s own website along with select partner platforms.
SafeGold has launched a premium and limited collection of gold coins commemorating India’s national animal - Tiger. The company will release 1000 of these Tiger engraved gold coins to offer Indians a variety and a premium choice of buying and gifting this Akshaya Tritiya. The coin has been released in a 10 gm weight, and can be purchased on SafeGold’s own website along with select partner platforms.
Commenting on the launch of this limited edition gold coin, Gaurav Mathur, Founder & MD, SafeGold, ‘We at SafeGold want to align ourselves with the gold industry as the first movers incorporating digitally advanced and innovative products in our portfolio. With the launch of these limited-edition gold coins, our vision is to cater to that segment of customers who look forward to purchasing exclusive, high quality, and precious collectibles, especially on auspicious occasions."
Commenting on the launch of this limited edition gold coin, Gaurav Mathur, Founder & MD, SafeGold, ‘We at SafeGold want to align ourselves with the gold industry as the first movers incorporating digitally advanced and innovative products in our portfolio. With the launch of these limited-edition gold coins, our vision is to cater to that segment of customers who look forward to purchasing exclusive, high quality, and precious collectibles, especially on auspicious occasions."
As a tech startup, SafeGold aims to empower Indians with a secure and simple way of investing in digital gold. To drive awareness and make ‘gold’ as precious metal attractive to the younger generation, SafeGold, with this initiative, wishes to leverage the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and the tradition of gifting.
As a tech startup, SafeGold aims to empower Indians with a secure and simple way of investing in digital gold. To drive awareness and make ‘gold’ as precious metal attractive to the younger generation, SafeGold, with this initiative, wishes to leverage the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and the tradition of gifting.
Existing SafeGold customers may convert their digital gold balance to these limited edition coins, with a special gift box.
Existing SafeGold customers may convert their digital gold balance to these limited edition coins, with a special gift box.
Founded in 2018, SafeGold is a leading homegrown digital currency platform, accelerating the digital gold ecosystem in India. The gold fraction can be bought and sold from the digital vault 24*7 with the tap of a button through the website or various partner platforms, like Axis Bank, Mobikwik, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, etc. Customers can also exchange their digital gold for real gold via partner jewelers like Tanishq, Caratlane, Kalyan, and more.
Founded in 2018, SafeGold is a leading homegrown digital currency platform, accelerating the digital gold ecosystem in India. The gold fraction can be bought and sold from the digital vault 24*7 with the tap of a button through the website or various partner platforms, like Axis Bank, Mobikwik, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, etc. Customers can also exchange their digital gold for real gold via partner jewelers like Tanishq, Caratlane, Kalyan, and more.