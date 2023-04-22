Akshaya Tritiya, also called as spring festival will be celebrated across India on Saturday. It is one of the biggest gold and jewellery buying festivals in the country. Since the last Akti, gold prices have given double-digit returns to investors. The bullion has stayed above ₹60,000 mark for the past week ahead of the festival before correcting on Friday. Experts believe on this occasion investors can buy gold on dips as the yellow metal is seen to hit the ₹65,000 mark in the medium to long term.

On Friday, MCX gold futures maturing on June 5 ended at ₹59,766 per 10 grams down by ₹737 or 1.22%. This bullion did touch an intraday high of ₹60,476 per 10 grams earlier in the day.

Similarly, gold futures maturing May 5, 2023, closed at ₹59,736 per 10 grams lower by ₹653 or 1.08% after touching the day's high of ₹60,373 per 10 grams.

That means gold is cheaper for more buying and Akshaya Tritiya which is also known as Akha Teej seems to be the event an investor needs.

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, in the last one month Gold has touched the 2000$ spot, & 61000+rs in India. The outlook still looks bullish as the US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates after 14 years by 500 basis points in the last 12 months, and the risk of economic crisis, contraction, and recession has risen.

Trivedi added, "Since last one week before Akshaya Tritiya Gold price has been holding near 60000 down from 61350 odd levels in MCX thus investors buying Gold on this auspicious day shall be keenly expected prices to drop somewhat for getting a bargain on the Akshaya Tritiya day that is Saturday 22 April."

On a broader spectrum, the outlook for gold remains positive as the interest rate hike cycle is expected to come to a pause if not reverse in three months.

Pritam Patnaik, Head - Of commodities, HNI & NRI Acquisitions at Axis Securities anticipates this Akshaya Tritiya will be as lively as ever. He expects the symbolic buying for gold to continue but believes the quantum may taper.

In 2022, gold advanced by more than 14% which was in line with Axis Securities' projected price trend.

Off-lately, Patnaik revealed that gold prices have rallied as the market widely anticipates that we are in the last legs of arguably the longest, if not the most painful, interest rate hike cycles.

So what makes gold appealing? As per Patnaik, it would be the possibility of an impending recession, owing to extended periods of high-interest rates, failing banks, and the collapsing dollar index that has further made this safe haven attractive.

He said, these would propel Gold towards Rs.65000/- in the medium to long term.

Also, Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council said, "We could see gold accumulation and small ticket purchases through digital gold buying platforms see faster growth, reinforcing the urgent need for a regulatory framework for these. Recent tax changes have put gold funds at a tax disadvantage which could offer an unintended advantage to digital gold buying. However, given the strong cultural connect, any short-term softening of price could mean a Akshaya Tritiya surprise for jewellery demand."

In the near term, there could be some correction in gold prices. Patnaik said, the central bank's fight against the sticky inflation still wages on. The US FED has set a target inflation rate of 2%. To achieve the target, it may go ahead with an additional 25 basis points increase, which might positively impact the dollar index and may hurt the non-interest-bearing asset like Gold.

If that is the case, the near-term correction as per Axis Securities expert can be used to build a long-term position in the yellow metal.

"Investors holding on to physical Gold may continue to hold with a target of Rs. 65,000," he added.

Hence, Patnaik recommends, "new investors buy on dips. Those looking for other gold-related instruments can opt for Gold ETFs."

Apart from gold, demand for diamond jewellery is expected to rise this Teej.

Eshwar Surana, Managing Director, Raj Diamonds said, "Just like every year, we are hopeful and positive that the coming season will be fruitful for the industry, setting new milestones. Overall, we are estimating that there will be a 20 - 25 percent growth in value terms over last year and will surpass our sales expectations."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.