Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Gold prices likely to hit ₹65,000 in medium term. What should investors do?4 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 05:29 AM IST
- On a broader spectrum, the outlook for gold remains positive as the interest rate hike cycle is expected to come to a pause if not reverse in three months.
Akshaya Tritiya, also called as spring festival will be celebrated across India on Saturday. It is one of the biggest gold and jewellery buying festivals in the country. Since the last Akti, gold prices have given double-digit returns to investors. The bullion has stayed above ₹60,000 mark for the past week ahead of the festival before correcting on Friday. Experts believe on this occasion investors can buy gold on dips as the yellow metal is seen to hit the ₹65,000 mark in the medium to long term.
