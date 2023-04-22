Akshaya Tritiya, also called as spring festival will be celebrated across India on Saturday. It is one of the biggest gold and jewellery buying festivals in the country. Since the last Akti, gold prices have given double-digit returns to investors. The bullion has stayed above ₹60,000 mark for the past week ahead of the festival before correcting on Friday. Experts believe on this occasion investors can buy gold on dips as the yellow metal is seen to hit the ₹65,000 mark in the medium to long term.

