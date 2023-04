Coins named Nataraj Nanayam, Vetriyin Kaarigai Nanayam, Karanthai Victory Nanayam and Rajendra Chozha Nanayam, among others, form part of the regal coin collection.

"Every piece has a story, a piece of history...," Titan Company Ltd regional business head-South Sharad R said, introducing the collection.

Several companies are offering deals on gold, silver and diamond jewellery.

When is Akshaya Tritiya?

Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 23. It is considered an auspicious day for any new beginning, from shopping to marriage. The occasion is considered to be extremely auspicious for Hindus and is celebrated by buying gold. It is believed that buying gold brings prosperity and good luck.

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya refers to something that is immortal while Tritaya refers to the third lunar day. It is believed that anything we accomplish on Akshaya Tritiya stays and persists forever. So people think that auspicious tasks on this day, such as buying a home, property, or jewellery, etc will last forever and brings them luck.

In a quarterly update to the exchanges on 6 April, Titan Co reported 23% revenue growth for its jewellery division in the March quarter over a partially disrupted year-ago quarter.

Its performance was primarily led by higher sales by both new and repeat customers, and higher ticket size, it added.