Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Tanishq unveils Chola-inspired collectible coins

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Tanishq unveils Chola-inspired collectible coins1 min read . 06:55 AM IST
Tanishq unveils Chola-inspired collectible coins for Akshaya Tritiya festival
For the upcoming Akshaya Tritiya festival, Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq has unveiled limited-edition Chola-dynasty-inspired collectible coins .
Coins named Nataraj Nanayam, Vetriyin Kaarigai Nanayam, Karanthai Victory Nanayam and Rajendra Chozha Nanayam, among others, form part of the regal coin collection.
"Every piece has a story, a piece of history...," Titan Company Ltd regional business head-South Sharad R said, introducing the collection.
Several companies are offering deals on gold, silver and diamond jewellery.
Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 23. It is considered an auspicious day for any new beginning, from shopping to marriage. The occasion is considered to be extremely auspicious for Hindus and is celebrated by buying gold. It is believed that buying gold brings prosperity and good luck.
Akshaya refers to something that is immortal while Tritaya refers to the third lunar day. It is believed that anything we accomplish on Akshaya Tritiya stays and persists forever. So people think that auspicious tasks on this day, such as buying a home, property, or jewellery, etc will last forever and brings them luck.
In a quarterly update to the exchanges on 6 April, Titan Co reported 23% revenue growth for its jewellery division in the March quarter over a partially disrupted year-ago quarter.
Its performance was primarily led by higher sales by both new and repeat customers, and higher ticket size, it added.
