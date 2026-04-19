Akshaya Tritiya 2026: From earthen pot to gold coins — 7 things to buy today

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. In 2026, it will be celebrated on Sunday, April 19.
The word Akshaya translates to “never diminishing” or “eternal,” while Tritiya refers to the third lunar day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaisakha.
On Akshaya Tritiya, the act of "buying" is a symbolic gesture of inviting abundance into your life. Therefore, it is revered as an auspicious day to buy new items.
Here are 7 things to buy this Akshaya Tritiya for good fortune:
Gold is the ultimate symbol of Sthira Lakshmi, permanent wealth. Buying gold on this day is a symbolic prayer that your family's prosperity remains just as "Akshaya" (undiminishing) because it doesn't tarnish and holds its value over centuries.
Even a small, simple coin is considered enough to mark the occasion.
Silver is traditionally associated with the Moon, representing mental peace and emotional stability. It is an excellent alternative to gold.
Buying silver coins or utensils such as a small bowl or lamp for your puja room is believed to bring a "cool" and harmonious energy into the household.
In many cultures, the kitchen is the heart of the home's prosperity. Buying new utensils made of brass, copper, or bronze is a way of honouring Goddess Annapurna (the deity of nourishment).
It signifies that the home will always be able to feed the family and the community.
Before metal was the standard for wealth, grain was the measure of a person's fortune. Buying Barley (Jau) is specifically mentioned in ancient texts as one of the most auspicious things to bring home on this day. It represents the fertility of the earth and the cycle of growth.
On Akshaya Tritiya, buying an earthen pot (or Matka) is considered a highly auspicious alternative to purchasing gold. In Vedic traditions, clay represents a blend of Mars and Mercury, and bringing a new pot home is believed to invite simplicity and sustained prosperity.
In Vedic tradition, buying land or a home on Akshaya Tritiya is considered the ultimate way to secure your family’s future. Because the day is a Swayam Siddha Muhurat, it is believed that a home bought today will be protected from "negative Vastu" and will always remain a place of health and growth
A vehicle represents Gati (movement) and progress. Buying a car or bike today is believed to ensure that your life’s journey remains smooth and free of obstacles.
The Token Rule: Making a down payment or signing the agreement during the Abhijit Muhurat — 11:55 AM to 12:46 PM today is enough to "lock in" the auspicious energy of Akshaya Tritiya.
Tritiya Tithi Begins: 10:49 AM (April 19)
Tritiya Tithi Ends: 07:27 AM (April 20)
Best Puja Muhurat: 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM
Best Buying Window: 10:49 AM (April 19) onwards
Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 AM to 12:46 PM
Avoid Rahu Kaal: 5:12 PM to 6:49 PM
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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