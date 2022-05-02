Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today said that the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess Yamuna will open on May 3.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "May 03, the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess Yamuna will open on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. I wish all of you devotees a devotional, smooth and pleasant Chardham Yatra. "

03 मई, अक्षय तृतीया के शुभ अवसर पर खुलेंगे देवी यमुना को समर्पित "यमुनोत्री धाम" के कपाट..



मैं आप सभी श्रद्धालुओं के भक्तिमय, सुगम व सुखद चारधाम यात्रा की कामना करता हूं।#ChardhamYatra2022 pic.twitter.com/Ghk8p8DsLi — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) May 2, 2022

Yamunotri is a part of Char Dham (along with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath), the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas.

Yamunotri Dham attracts thousands of devotees every year and is the commencing point of the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage, which proceeds from Yamunotri to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has capped the daily limit on the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham Yatra. The daily limit imposed on the number of pilgrims is 15,000 for Badrinath, 12,000 for Kedarnath, 7,000 for Gangotri and 4,000 for Yamunotri.

The yatra will begin on May 3 with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district. Kedarnath will open on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8.

The yatra was badly hit due to COVID-19, which delayed the opening of the Himalayan temples for devotees for months in the last couple of years.