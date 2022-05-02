Akshaya Tritiya: Doors of Yamunotri Dham will open on May 3

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has capped the daily limit on the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham Yatra. The daily limit imposed on the number of pilgrims is 15,000 for Badrinath, 12,000 for Kedarnath, 7,000 for Gangotri and 4,000 for Yamunotri.

