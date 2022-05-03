Akshaya Tritiya: Gold prices today at 2-month lows, down 5000 from March high

Gold prices in India were steady in futures market on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya and jewellers say that the recent price correction could help boost demand. On MCX, gold futures were flat at near two-month lows of ₹50,755 per 10 gram while silver was up 0.3% to ₹63,115 per kg. Gold rates in India have fallen sharply from March highs of ₹55,600 per 10 gram as firm US bond yields and a strong US dollar diminished the safe-haven appeal of gold.

