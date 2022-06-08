The rise of southern film industry continues even as the Bollywood battles hard to attract film lovers back to the theatres. Latest southern hit to join the multicrore bandwagon is Kamal Haasan's comeback film, Vikram, which has earned a whopping ₹200cr in a matter of 5 days. The action-thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.

With Vikram, Kamal Haasan returns to the silver screen after testing political waters for 4 long years and a poll rout in the 2021 assembly elections where his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's vote share diminished to just 2.5%. Haasan plays the title role in this fearless piece of cinema with colours of revenge and bloodshed peeking through every scene.

After running packed shows for days Tamil film, Vikram, is being pegged as the third biggest film from the south market after humongous success of Telugu film RRR and Kannada's KGF. To date, RRR has fetched 1117.7cr worldwide box office collections whereas KGF collected ₹1230cr. Baahubali -2 has been the highest revenue-generating film of Indian cinema with a gross earning of ₹1800 crore.

Even as the southern film industry is chugging ahead at a supersonic speed the Bollywood films are still trying to capture the audience post-Covid induced lockdown. It has taken 15 days for Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiya to touch the 150cr mark. Only Hindi film of 2022 to cross the 159 cr mark after Kashmir Films which earned ₹250cr. Ranvir Singh's Jayeshbhai earned only 15cr on the box office, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey only ₹8cr whereas Alia's Gangubai Kathiadwali did significantly better with an earning of ₹179cr.

Akshay Kumar's high pitched historic drama has failed to excite the audience with reports of shows being called off because of empty theatres. Earlier Kangana Ranaut's Dhakad also fell victim to the same trend. Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SamratPrithviraj continues its downward trend... Trending is extremely weak, there's zilch hope to cover lost ground on weekdays or next weekend...Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 48.65 cr."

