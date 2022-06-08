Akshay's Prithviraj earns ₹48cr, this South film has bagged ₹200cr in 5 days2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 07:47 PM IST
- Tamil film starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya has joined the ₹200cr club in just 5 days
The rise of southern film industry continues even as the Bollywood battles hard to attract film lovers back to the theatres. Latest southern hit to join the multicrore bandwagon is Kamal Haasan's comeback film, Vikram, which has earned a whopping ₹200cr in a matter of 5 days. The action-thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.