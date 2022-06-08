Akshay's Prithviraj earns 48cr, this South film has bagged 200cr in 5 days

Even as the southern film industry is chugging ahead at a supersonic speed the Bollywood films are still trying to capture the audience post-Covid induced lockdown. It has taken 15 days for Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiya to touch the 150cr mark. Only Hindi film of 2022 to cross the 159 cr mark after Kashmir Films which earned ₹250cr. Ranvir Singh's Jayeshbhai earned only 15cr on the box office, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey only ₹8cr whereas Alia's Gangubai Kathiadwali did significantly better with an earning of ₹179cr.