Al Falah Group chairman faces action, ancestral home gets demolition notice in MP

Trouble mounted for Al Falah group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui as the Mhow Cantonment Board in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district reportedly issued a notice to remove his ancestral property, stating that the structure is an illegal construction raised on Defence Ministry land.

The notice issued on Thursday directed the occupants and legal heirs of the property to remove the structure within three days else the cantonment board would undertake removal action, news agency ANI reported.

The development came as Faridabad-based Al Falah University, run by the Al Falah Group, emergied as an epicentre of investigation in the November 10 Delhi blast case that killed 13 persons and injured several others.

Al Falah Group chairman faces action Officials said the property, house number 1371, is located in the Mukeri Mohalla area of Mhow, Indore.

MHOW Cantonment Board CEO Vikas Kumar Vishnoi told ANI, "According to our record, it is the house of Hammad Ahmed Siddiqui (father of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui), which is an old grand property of the Defence ministry. Jawad has applied to transfer it in his name. Originally, notices in connection with unauthorised construction were issued in 1996-97, but the latest notice we have issued on November 19, 2025, to immediately remove the structure."

Moreover, intermediate letters were also issued to vacate the place. Currently, a three-day period has been given for the matter. If they fail to comply, it will be removed after consultation with the concerned authorities, he said.

The officer was quoted as saying, “The house was constructed in the late 90s, and it is completely unauthorised construction. The land is owned by the Government of India and was granted.”

“The grant was awarded during the British period and was passed down generation after generation...After three days, we will consult the expert on how to remove the structure and then follow the breaking procedure,” he added.

"When the office staff visited the site, it was found closed, and a notice was pasted on the house. As nobody was there to receive it," the Cantonment Board CEO said.

Al Falah group chairman arrested On November 18, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah group, in a money laundering case.

Siddiqui has been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

He was arrested following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during a search conducted earlier on Tuesday at premises related to the Al Falah group, as part of the ongoing Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Al Falah Group.

ED initiated an investigation against the Al Falah group based on two FIRs registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, based on the allegations that Faridabad-based Al-Falah University has made fraudulent and misleading claims of National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation with an intention to deceive students, parents, and stakeholders for wrongful gain.