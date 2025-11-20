Al Falah medical college in Faridabad fills all 150 MBBS seats despite links to Delhi Red Fort blast

Faridabad’s Al Falah Medical College, which has been linked to the November 10 blast near Red Fort in Delhi, has filled all 150 MBBS seats for the 2025-26 academic session, college officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Hindustan Times, Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre under Al-Falah University received the National Medical Commission's (NMC) approval to admit its first batch of MBBS students in 2019.

The college offers 150 MBBS seats. The first-year fee is ₹16,37,500 for Indian nationals and $32,900 for NRI students, the HT report added.

Haryana’s department of medical education and research conducts NEET-UG-based counselling for MBBS admissions to all medical colleges in the state, including Al-Falah.

The verification of students’ documents was done after their names are included in the provisional allotment list based on their choice of colleges.

The verification process takes place at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences Rohtak, a state-run government medical college, HT reported.

After three regular counselling rounds held between August 8 and October 22 left 15 seats vacant, the college filled all remaining seats in the so-called stray round on November 13, as per the provisional allotment list released on November 17. The newly admitted students are scheduled to join on Thursday.

By November 13, the investigators had identified the connection between Faridabad’s Al Falah Medical College and the November 10 blast that killed 13 people near the Red Fort in Delhi.

“During counselling, students often opt for upgrades to secure admission in colleges better aligned with their NEET-UG scores. Many who initially joined us in the first round later upgraded to other colleges as they got government colleges, while some upgraded into our college from elsewhere," a faculty member from the admission committee of Al-Falah Medical College told HT.

"After three rounds, we were left with 15 vacant seats, but the counselling authorities allotted all of them in the stray round to students who had chosen our college during the choice-filling process of the counselling,” the official said.

'Single incident cannot define a college’s reputation' Dr Vivek Singh Malik, professor at PGIMS Rohtak and vice-president of the Haryana State Medical Teachers Association (HSMTA), said a single incident cannot define a college’s reputation.

“Al-Falah may be a private college, but it must follow government norms set by NMC and other regulators. Students are opting for it largely because its fees are lower than other private medical colleges in the state, which charge over ₹25 lakh a year," Malik said.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) officials were quoted as saying that the apex medical regulator will provide its required inputs to the investigating agencies after they examine everything related to the incident and decide the next course of action based on their findings.

Al-Falah University under scanner, group chairman arrested The Al Falah University has come under scrutiny after the arrest of several doctors in connection with the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 13 people and injured many others. The suicide bomber, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was associated with the varsity.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah group, in a money laundering case.

The development came as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into Al-Falah University by expanding it to the financial operations of the Al-Falah Trust, its associated firms, and the personnel managing the institution's administrative and financial systems.