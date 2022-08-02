Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri had praised the Karnataka hijab row poster girl

Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri had praised the Karnataka hijab row poster girl3 min read . 06:03 PM IST
- Ayman Mohammed Rabie al-Zawahiri, leader of Al-Qaeda was killed in US drone strikes in Afghanistan, president Biden revealed on Monday
BENGALURU :Islamic terror outfit Al-Qaeda's chief Ayman al-Zawahiri had resurfaced back in April this year and supported the poster girl for the much controversial Hijab row that rocked Karnataka. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday informed that terror organisation al-Qaeda has once left without an 'emir', as drone airstrikes conducted by the CIA killed Ayman al-Zawahiri.
The Hijab row plagued Indian students in schools and various other educational institutions. Female Muslim students were asked to not wear their head-scarfs or Hijab to the schools. One particular girl in Karnataka had emerged who stood at the face of aggressive Hindutva protesters for her right to wear her Hijab.
The girl, Muskan Khan, a student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya, Karnataka, has now earned praise from the Al-Qaeda's chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.
The Islamic terror outfit chief, Ayman al-Zawahir, had been rumored to be dead in 2020. On Tuesday, it was reported that Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed the strike and said, "An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Sherpur area of Kabul city on July 31."
The Islamic outfit leader had been wanted by the US state department, who had also announced a $25 million reward for the 'apprehension or conviction' of Zwahiri.
It had been known that Zwahiri had died of natural causes in the year 2020.
Ayman al-Zawahiri was an Egyptian-born physician and theologian who was the leader of terrorist group al-Qaeda from June 2011 until his death in July 2022.
Muskan Khan became the poster girl for the Hijab Row on the side of protesting Muslim who wanted to keep wearing their head scarves within the educational institution premises.
Muskan is the daughter of PFI leader Abdul Sukoor. A video of her became viral wheer she is seen countering large aggressive group of boys by shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans.
Following this, Zeeshan Siddique, an MLA from the Maharashtra Congress visited her residence in Mandya and gifted her an iPhone and a smartwatch. Further Islamic outfit Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh to Muskan Khan. Another leader Tahera Shaikh Rasheed, who is the mayor of Malegaon Municipal Corporation, also announced that the ‘Urdu Ghar’ in the city would be named after Muskan Khan.
The video that had been released was titled 'Noble Woman of India’.
In the video that had surfaced surfaced saw Zawahir praise Muskan for her deed. He had also said Indian Muslims should ‘react to this oppression'. The leader had informed that he was on top of all affairs concerning Muslims in India through social media.
He had expressed that he was impressed with the video of Muskan Khan that he penned a poem for her. Calling her ‘sister’, al-Zawahiri said he was moved by her raising 'cries of Takbeer'.
This was the Jihadi veteran's first video in five months. He also called out countries that had banned the hijab, slamming Pakistan and Bangladesh for being ‘allies of the West’.
