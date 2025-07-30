Al Qaeda operative Sama Parveen arrested by Gujarat ATS in Bengaluru

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 30-year-old woman, Sama Parveen, from Bengaluru for her alleged links with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda, said an official on Wednesday.

Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General Sunil Joshi confirmed that a woman has been taken into custody for her suspected involvement with Al Qaeda. Her apprehension comes after three others were previously detained in connection with the same investigation.

Earlier, on July 23, the Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested four individuals believed to be linked to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The suspects have been identified as Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Gujarat's Aravalli district, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, as reported by ANI.

Confirming the arrests, Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said all four suspects were under surveillance for activities suspected to be connected to AQIS, a proscribed terror outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda.

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and coordinated surveillance, he added.

Further details are awaited.