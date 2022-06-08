He rejected ₹75-crore salary, now owns India's latest unicorn PhysicsWallah2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 02:24 PM IST
According to various reports, PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey was offered ₹75 crore to join Unacademy, and he refused it.
Alakh Pandey used to earn ₹5,000 in a month and now his ed-tech company PhysicsWallah India's 101st unicorn and first edtech company to reach the milestone with series A funding. Pandey’s company raised $100 million (about ₹777 crore) from Westbridge and GSV Ventures, valuing the company at $1.1 billion. The secret may be lying in his attitude. He said in a recent interview that he just can’t do a business that doesn’t make profits.