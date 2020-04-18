Alarm bells in defence establishment as 15 navy personnel found covid positive

NEW DELHI: The Indian defence establishment has been thrown into a tizzy with as many as 21 navy personnel having tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a source familiar with the development.

Of the total, 20 sailors are of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai, the person cited above said.

This is the first time the navy has reported cases of the pandemic. The Indian army has so far reported eight positive cases.

This comes at a time when the French and US navies too are grappling with a surge in covid-19 cases on some of their frontline warships.

Most of the positive cases in the Indian navy are “asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who had tested positive on 7 April," the person said.

“They all reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre. All primary contacts (though asymptomatic) were tested for covid-19. The entire in-living block was immediately put under quarantine - containment zone and INS Angre too is under lockdown," the person said.

“There are no cases of infection onboard ships and submarines," the person clarified.

The INS Angre is a shore-based facility that provides logistical and administrative support to the Western Naval Command.

“All actions as per established covid-19 protocol are being taken," the person said.

In India, cases have surged to 14,378, with death toll at 480, according to data from the ministry of health and family welfare. With more than 3,000 coronavirus cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit of all states, and Mumbai, its capital, the worst-affected city in the country.

In France, more than 1,000 crew members onboard the French Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and its support ships have tested positive for covid-19 while some 660 crew members of the US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, now docked at Guam in the Pacific, have tested positive for the disease that has infected over 2.24 million people worldwide and has claimed over 154,000 lives.

