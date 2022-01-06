As expected Mumbai today reported a steep rise in daily Covid count with 20,181 new infections in the past 24 hours, this is about a sharp 25% rise compared to yesterday's tally. On Wednesday, the city reported 15,166 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 10,860 cases were logged on Tuesday.

The previous all-time-high of 11,163 cases were logged in April 2021 during the second wave of the pandemic

Of the 20,181 cases reported, 17154 cases (85%) are asymptomatic. Currently, the active caseload in the maximum city stands at 79,260.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Dharavi region, which is also Asia's biggest slum area, has reported 107 new COVID19 infections, which is the highest ever single-day spike. With today's count the tally in the region reached 7,626, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

In the past 24 hours, the city also reported 4 deaths and 2837 recoveries that pushed the total toll to 16,388 and recovery total to 755,563.

A total of 67,487 swab samples were tested today.

As many as 36,265 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department issued on Thursday.

