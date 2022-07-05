Alarming! Maharashtra sees 104% spike in COVID-19 cases2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 08:58 PM IST
Mumbai Circle, which includes the commercial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, has the most new cases.
Maharashtra recorded 3,098 new COVID-19 cases on July 5, up from 1,515 the day before, and six fatalities, bringing the total to 79,89,909 cases and the death toll to 1,47,949, respectively. According to a health official, the number of new additions was 104% more than on July 4 and that the number of fatalities had increased from three to six.