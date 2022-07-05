Maharashtra recorded 3,098 new COVID-19 cases on July 5, up from 1,515 the day before, and six fatalities, bringing the total to 79,89,909 cases and the death toll to 1,47,949, respectively. According to a health official, the number of new additions was 104% more than on July 4 and that the number of fatalities had increased from three to six.

According to him, the recovery count rose by 4,207 over the past 24 hours to 78,21,140, leaving the state with 20,820 active cases. According to the official, Mumbai has the most active cases with 6,409, followed by the districts of Pune with 5,335 and Thane with 4,037.

Mumbai Circle, which includes the commercial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, has the most new cases (1,313), followed by Pune (1,196), Nashik (167), Nagpur (160), Akola (87), Aurangabad (65), Kolhapur (60), and Latur circle ( 50). He stated that out of the six fatalities, three occurred in Pune Circle, two in Mumbai Circle, and one in Kolhapur Circle.

According to data from the state's health department, the recovery rate was 97.89%, the death rate was 1.85%, and the positive rate, or cases found per 100 tests, was 6.39%. Additionally, it was reported that 8,21,78,511 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the state, including 35,664 during the day.

According to the official, this was about 12,000 more tests than the 23,701 tests done on Monday. According to data from Maharashtra, there were 79,89,909 positive instances of the coronavirus, 3,098 new cases, 1,47,946 deaths, 78,21,140 recoveries, 20,820 active cases, and 8,21,78,511 total tests.

According to data released on July 5 by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 13,086 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,31,650 while the number of active cases grew to 1,14,475.

The data updated at 8 am showed that 19 fresh fatalities brought the total death toll to 5,25,242. The government reported that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.53 percent, while the active cases make up 0.26 percent of all infections.

(With PTI inputs)