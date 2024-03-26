Over 100 civil society groups express concern about the rise of Hindu supremacy in the US, pledging to combat its spread. The declaration highlights the impact of Hindu supremacist organizations on democracy, pluralism, and justice, calling for a fight against '

The alarming rise of Hindu supremacy! Over 100 civil society groups have signed a declaration expressing concern about growing Hindu nationalism in the United States and pledging to combat its spread in America.

“Hindu supremacy poses a growing threat to our core values of democracy, pluralism and justice, both in India and here in the United States," the declaration, released by Savera (an anti-caste coalition of Indian American and partner civil rights group), read.

The declaration's signatories include the Jewish Voice for Peace, the Movement for Black Lives, the Muslim Public Affairs Council, and the National Lawyers' Guild. The report titled "The Global VHP's Trail of Violence", outlines the impact of the US-based Hindu supremacist movement.

It stated that Hindu supremacist organizations may hide behind a “facade of multiculturalism and diversity", but in reality, they have worked to break bonds of solidarity between communities.

“They (Hindus) legitimize far-right politics within communities of color—including by attacking civil rights groups; collaborating with far-right demagogues; spreading anti-Muslim disinformation; opposing affirmative action and caste protections for marginalized communities; and working to curb free speech and academic freedom," the declaration read.

The Hindu supremacy continues to function as a "dominant caste project", the signatories said, citing historical examples of violence against Muslims and other minorities.

They claimed that the Hindu supremacist movement is not only harmful to Indian, South Asian, and Muslim Americans but also the values of collective liberation. The declaration called for a fight against “true multiracial democracy".

Following this, the signatories pledge to reject all forms of hatred and supremacist politics, including Hindu supremacy; and to educate ourselves about the ideology and global presence of the Hindu supremacist movement, and its intersections with the broader far-right.

"To stand in firm solidarity with the global struggle to dismantle Islamophobia and annihilate caste, and in particular to support movements to combat anti-Muslim hate and ban caste discrimination in the United States," they said.

They also took a pledge to support calls for the US government to center human rights and democracy in its engagement with the Modi regime; and to stand with activists and organizations working to articulate a diverse, inclusive, and liberatory vision of Indian American identity.

